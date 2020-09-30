Meet Kim Williams: LPGA Player & Teaching Professional

We are so fortunate at Westhaven to have an actual LPGA tour player on our teaching staff. Kim Williams joined the LPGA in her early 20s after winning almost every amateur event she played in, and toured full-time for over 22 years as an LPGA player and one of the top 150 female golfers in the world. In addition to competing in LPGA tournaments throughout the U.S. and Canada, she has traveled the world and played in multiple British Opens in England and Scotland as well as LPGA events in Japan, Australia, and Mexico. Kim had many top 10 finishes and led the U.S. Women’s Open a handful of times…except when it counts…on the last day. She laughs and says she still hasn’t recovered from those.

Today, Kim teaches people of all ages and skill levels at The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven. She finds joy in helping golfers fine tune their skills and in watching them make progress toward achieving their goals. “After a successful and exciting career, it’s really nice to be able to give back and pass on the gifts I was given.” Kim says.

“I was fortunate to work with some of the best teachers in the world throughout my career,” she says. The legacy of Kim’s early coach, Bill Straughsbaugh (after whom a major PGA prestigious award is named), is often evident as she works with students at The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven. “Every day when I’m teaching, something from Bill comes up – a saying or a drill. He was a great teacher and a wonderful person. I learned so much about life from him. He treated everybody with the utmost respect, was a consummate professional, incredibly humble, and well-respected. I feel honored and privileged to be able to have grown up under his tutelage and to pass that on to my students,” says Kim.

While Kim did not play in any LPGA events this year due to pandemic related cancellations, she continues training with an eye on winning the U.S. Senior Women’s Open one day.

To schedule a lesson with Kim, call The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven at 615-599-4420 or book online.