Barbara French | Owner/Entrepreneur

Meet Barbara French, an owner of French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc. Barbara is an entrepreneur with a professional track record as impressive as it is extensive. Once ranked as the third top sales associate in the U.S. at 3M Corporation, Barbara then spent a period of 15 years gaining expertise in the real estate industry by designing, building, and selling high-end homes in the Brentwood, Tennessee area.

As a real estate expert, Barbara possesses a keen eye for design; through her work she developed a passion for designing premium cabinets, kitchens, and interiors. Barbara believes that a well-designed home space can make homeowners, their families, and guests all feel comfortable and at ease. Beautiful design provides the backdrop for a beautiful life.

Barbara’s expertise in the real estate industry, along with her exceptional skills as a designer, have allowed her to create one of the most recognizable cabinet design and installation companies in Middle Tennessee.

Learn more about the award-winning service our team at French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc has provided to homeowners in Middle Tennessee for over 20 years.

French’s Cabinets Gallery, llc | Award-Winning Service & Design

French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc specializes in designing and installing visually stunning and highly functional mid to high-end cabinetry. Our first-rate work is competitively priced and has won numerous awards.

In addition to holding an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc also received the BBB’s coveted Torch Award for Ethics in 2018.

We have earned the Best of Houzz Service Award in 2013, 2014, and from 2016-2019 and received the Best of Houzz Design Award in 2015.

Finally, we have consistently been ranked as Greater Nashville House & Home Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite” cabinet showroom for many years.

Why Our Services Are Trusted and Preferred

As a locally owned small business, we believe reputation is EVERYTHING. Our commitment to customer service along with providing a quality product is why 75% of our business is based upon customer referrals. French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc has a 5-star rating and many outstanding customer reviews on Houzz.

How do we achieve this level of service? We believe it is due to the one-on-one attention each customer receives from our experienced cabinet designers. First, our designer will meet with the customer in our showroom to determine their style, budget, wants and needs. Our showroom features many displays and samples to assist the customer in making their selections. Next, the designer will personally do an on-site measurement of the space to ensure accuracy. Then, the designer will create a custom cabinet design based on the customer’s specifications. Upon completion the designer will present the cabinet plans to the customer using 3D renderings to help them visualize the end-product. Once approved, the designer will enter the cabinet order, checking it against the plans to make certain that the order is correct. Finally, the designer oversees the delivery and installation of the cabinets. As you can see our designers are very hands on. It is their goal to ensure a successful project and a happy customer!

Finally, French’s Cabinet Gallery, llc is known for its wide range of cabinet offerings. We have something for every budget and style. We offer framed, inset, and frameless cabinets made in the USA with American materials. If you are looking for quality custom cabinets for your new home or remodel, look no further! Our team of talented experienced designers is eager to assist you! Call us at (615) 371-8385 to schedule an appointment.

