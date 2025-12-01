Meet Cris Crinkle: Your Shake Shack Holiday Deal Hero

This December, Shake Shack is unwrapping a new kind of holiday hero: Cris Crinkle Cut, a plush fry who’s here spreading holiday cheer and festive deals.

Cris is a mischievous little Crinkle Cut with a heart of gold (and a side of salt). Fresh out of the fryer and ready to spread joy; he’s making surprise appearances in Shacks and popping up on @shakeshack and his very own channel @criscrinklecut to drop his latest holiday deal.

And Cris is letting you score FREE* burgers and sandwiches all month with code SHACKCHEER

12/1 – 12/7: Free Big Shack with $10 minimum

12/8 – 12/14: Free SmokeShack with $10 minimum

12/15 – 12/20: Free Chicken Shack with $10 minimum

12/21 – 12/31: Free ShackBurger with $10 minimum

The holiday fun doesn’t stop with the deals! Cris will be heading to different locations!

Throughout December, Cris will be visiting select Shake Shacks in 15 cities across the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco.

Spot him in a Shack and bring him to a Team Member to score a year of Free Crinkle Cuts**. Each guest who finds him also gets to take home their very own Cris, turning this limited-edition fry into the season’s must-have collectible.

Keep your eyes peeled, your appetite ready, and your notifications on. This holiday season, Cris Crinkle Cut is here to bring holiday cheer (and deals) to Shake Shack fans everywhere.

How to make the most of our Shake Shack offers:

If you’d like to use these deals, check out the Shake Shack app or website to see if any promo codes are available. Sometimes specials can be redeemed without a code, but it’s always worth a quick look to see if there are extra discounts.

Shake Shack Ordering Tips:

In-Shack: If you want to stop by in-person, taking advantage of these offers is straightforward. You can enter the promo code SHACKCHEER when ordering at the kiosk, or mention it to the team member who is placing your order!

If you want to stop by in-person, taking advantage of these offers is straightforward. You can enter the promo code when ordering at the kiosk, or mention it to the team member who is placing your order! Through The Shack App or Web: Whether you’re running around and want to pick up quick, or order Shake Shack right to your door, ordering on the Shack app and web is the easiest quickest way to order on your own time! Add qualifying items to your cart and add the promo code SHACKCHEER at check out!

Source: Shake Shack

