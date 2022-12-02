Meet Christian Recording Artist and Author Matthew West at Landmark Booksellers

Matthew West will have a book signing at Landmark Booksellers for his latest release, ‘The God Who Stays’ following his appearance at the City of Franklin tree lighting on Friday night.

The book signing takes place on Saturday, December 2, from 2 pm – 4 pm, and attendees can meet West during that time.

“With ‘The God Who Stays,’ I wrote the book that I needed,” shares West. “During a

time of extreme isolation when our lives were dominated by words like ‘separation,’ and ‘social distancing,’ this book served as a chapter by chapter reminder of the spiritual closeness I can experience in my life moment by moment. I laughed and I cried as I poured out my heart on these pages and I hope that all who read it will reach the end saying, “I needed that reminder of the God who stays too.”

Find more information or to reserve a book, see the details here.

If you plan to attend the event, keep in mind the Franklin Christmas parade begins at 2 pm on Saturday, with road closures taking place before the parade begins.