Meet Chris and Morgane Stapleton & See Their Tour Bus at this Event

It’s a long tradition in Nashville. The Christmas 4 Kids event allows fans to meet their favorite country artists while giving back to the non-profit that provides Christmas gifts to local kids in need.

Christmas 4 Kids announced this year’s celebrity lineup for its 2024 Tour Bus Show. Participating music artists include Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Old Crow Medicine Show, 3 Doors Down, Bailey Zimmerman, Shelly West and Ben Chase. Nancy Jones, the iconic George Jones widow, will also meet fans at this year’s event.

This year’s bus show will take place on Monday, December 16, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. CT at a new location: First Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee, 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd.

The event provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look into an artist’s home away from home. Fans can speak one-on-one, take photos, and receive autographs with any of the participating celebrities.

Admission to the event is $5.00 for adults, $2.00 for children ages 2-12 and $20 for a family pass. Admission for children under two is free. Tickets may be purchased on-site the day of the event.

All proceeds from the non-profit’s tour bus show and annual benefit concert at the Ryman go towards giving hundreds of underprivileged children a better Christmas.

