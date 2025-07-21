Mediterranean Restaurant Pita Way to Open in Spring Hill

Mediterranean restaurant Pita Way will open at 4816 N Main Street in Spring Hill.

Pita Way has a sign at the site, as it is under construction. The restaurant was founded by Brandon Bahoura in 2010, inspired by the family meals he experienced in his childhood.

The first location opened in Clarkson, Michigan. They currently have over 16 locations. Franklin was the first restaurant to open in Tennessee back in 2022. This will be the second location to open. Currently, we don’t have an open date for the Spring Hill location.

The menu features the sandweech- a rolled-up sandwich on pita bread, Quesopita, their version of a quesadilla, and a pita bowl. First, you select your base, protein, toppings, cheese, and finish with a sauce. They also have a selection of salads and soups.

They are hiring for all positions. Visit the website to learn more.

