Mediterranean Restaurant Le Skewer Closes

Mediterranean restaurant Le Skewer has closed its Brentwood restaurant.

A sign was placed in the restaurant window stating the space was for lease.

Via Instagram, Le Skewer shared the news of their closing.

“Will and I, after a few months of studying the current situation, we have come to one of the hardest decisions in our lives. Closing Le Skewer will be sad news to a lot of our supporting fans.”

“We want to thank everyone who supported us in the past when we operated as Kalamatas Brentwood and currently as Le Skewer. Also, a special thanks to the landlord who provided us with the space for 12 years,” they continued.

“Certainly, we will miss the good times and the people who came to Le Skewer and previously Kalamtas Brentwood. However, we had to make a business decision. We pray for all of you to be safe and healthy during these tough times,” it ended.

The restaurant was located at 330 Franklin Road in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center and was a longstanding establishment in Brentwood.

First opening as Kalamatas for ten years until 2018 when the restaurant decided to change its name to Le Skewer. Owner/Executive Chef Will Zaitz and General Manager Ghada Fawaz owned and operated the restaurant.