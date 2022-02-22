Mediterranean Eatery Pita Way to Open in Franklin

Mediterranean restaurant, Pita Way, will open next to Dunkin at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin.

Pita Way has a sign roadside as well as on the door as the site is under construction. The restaurant was founded by Brandon Bahoura back in 2010 inspired by his family’s meals he experienced in childhood.

The first location opened in Clarkson, Michigan. They currently have 16 locations. Franklin will be the first restaurant to open in Tennessee.

On the menu, it features the sandweech- a rolled-up sandwich on pita bread, Quesopita, their version of a quesadilla, and a pita bowl. First, you select your base, protein, toppings, cheese, and finish with a sauce. They also have a selection of salads and soups.

They are hiring for all positions, visit the website to learn more.