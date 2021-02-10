Medical Spa OVME to Open in Franklin

OVME (pronounced “of me”), a rapidly growing national medical aesthetics brand, will officially open the doors to its second Nashville area location on March 1. Located in Cool Springs at 1556 W McEwen Dr Unit No. 112, OVME’s new Franklin studio will help women and men look and feel their best via a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services.

OVME has cultivated a high-profile following for its luxury offerings and developed a reputation as an industry disrupter due to its tech-enabled approach to cosmetic services. The brand currently has a total of nine studios in seven cities across the US, with Bethesda, Maryland, and Houston, Texas locations recently opened, and six more to follow later in 2021.

To celebrate the OVME Franklin studio launch, OVME is offering 20 percent off all appointments booked prior to the March 1 grand opening. OVME is also offering its Elite membership at the VIP founding member rate of $79.20 per month for the life of the membership (regularly $99). Elite members receive weekly B12 shots and a complimentary signature facial or chemical peel monthly in addition to discounts off all services and retail products, same-day Botox appointments, and exclusive access to OVME events.

“We are thrilled to be expanding OVME’s presence in Nashville,” says Dr. Mark McKenna, founder and CEO of OVME. “Our Green Hills location has been so well-received by the community since we opened in 2018. This studio will add a level of convenience for our Williamson County-based clients.”

OVME’s new Franklin location is a sleek, contemporary studio with seven treatment rooms, including dedicated rooms for laser procedures and facials.OVME prefers a natural and youthful approach to aesthetic medicine and offers a variety of services that help clients feel confident, refreshed and comfortable in their own skin. Team OVME provides solutions for age-appropriate skin health through a variety of medical aesthetic services, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser resurfacing, photo facials, and OVME HydraFacials®. OVME’s “moss wall” skincare boutique features a curated roster of products from popular brands like SkinMedica and Revision, along with OVME’s own line of medical grade skincare products. For more information on OVME, visit www.ovme.com.

About OVME

OVME, pronounced “of me,” is a medical aesthetic enterprise and empowerment brand that connects aspirational women and men with skilled health care providers in select cities nationwide. OVME combines a bespoke selection of minimally invasive cosmetic services for age-appropriate skin health with contemporary yet welcoming retail boutiques that promise to deliver the “Fountain Ov You®.” Made up of thought leaders and status-quo challengers, the OVME team adheres to exacting standards of excellence and unwavering attention to detail, combining community and culture with superior cosmetic results. For more information, visit ovme.com and follow OVME on Facebook and Instagram.