Medical Examiner Releases Statement Regarding Percy Priest Plane Crash Incident

The following is a statement from Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the Percy Priest Small Jet Crash Incident:

“The seven individuals believed to be on board the 1982 Cessna 501 that crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday, May 29 have now been formally identified as the deceased.

The names of those individuals are William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah all of Brentwood, Tennessee.

Our hearts continue to go out to their families and friends, as this during this very difficult and tragic time.”