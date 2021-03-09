Media Students Shine at State Competition

High school media students around the district are earning state recognition for their video production skills.
The Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) announced its winners March 1. Students across the state submitted their work in more than a dozen categories in hopes of coming out on top.
For the fifth year in a row, the Brentwood High WBHS 9 team won Best TV Station. Brentwood High also took first place in the Sports Show, Sports Package and Public Service Announcement categories.
“With all the interruptions and delays we’ve had this year due to the coronavirus, I’m really proud of what my students accomplished,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “I don’t know how, but they’ve been able to focus and stay on task. On the football game that won Best Live Sports Coverage, we only had six people working due to contact tracing. We usually have a crew twice that big. They have put in a lot of work this year, and it paid off.”
Independence High students placed first in the Sports Video and Music Video categories.
“I have been amazed by the work the students have produced this year,” said IHS TV/Film teacher Matt Balzer. “You wouldn’t know by looking at what they have done that we are in the middle of a pandemic. Work across the board in the IHS media classes has been business as usual, and it is a testament to the hard work the students have put in. These awards reflect that.”
Franklin High’s Christian Ward took first place in the Commercial category.
“The COVID year hasn’t stopped these students from making excellent work,” said FHS TV/Film teacher Keri Thompson. “They are even more motivated to bring normalcy to the school year and are taking the extra effort to get videos out there. I’ve been so impressed with the high-quality work put together by the students.”
Congratulations to the students listed below:
|
Category
|
Place
|
Title
|
Students/Group
|
School
|
Best TV Station
|
First
|
WBHS 9
|
WBHS 9
|
Brentwood High
|
Newscast
|
Second
|
Independence News
|
Mia Prouse – Producer
|
Independence High
|
Sports Coverage of Live Event
|
First
|
|
WBHS 9 Football Crew
|Brentwood High
|Sports Coverage of Live Event
|
Second
|
|
WBHS 9 Football Crew
|Brentwood High
|
Sports Show
|
First
|
|
Harrison McConnell
|Brentwood High
|Sports Show
|
Second
|
Indy Sports
|
Gabe Hall, Eli Litton and Tanner Willett
|
Independence High
|Sports Show
|
Third
|
Indy Sports
|
Gabe Hall, Eli Litton and Tanner Willett
|
Independence High
|
Sports Package
|
First
|
|
Chad Barker
|Brentwood High
|Sports Package
|
Third
|
|
Nathan Zonarich and Alex Ledbetter
|
Brentwood High
|
Public Service Announcement
|
First
|
|
WBHS 9
|
Brentwood High
|
Newscast
|
Second
|
Level IV Newscast December 18, 2020
|
WBHS 9 Senior News Team
|Brentwood High
|
Commercial
|
First
|
|
Christian Ward
|
Franklin High
|Commercial
|
Second
|
|
Robyn Nieman and Izzy Windle
|Brentwood High
|Commercial
|
Third
|
|
Noah True, Braden Thoeny and Luke
Ellwanger
|Brentwood High
|
Sports Video
|
First
|
|
Bradley Hicks and Sam Wilde
|
Independence High
|Sports Video
|
Second
|
|
Courtney Stanley
|
Brentwood High
|Sports Video
|
Third
|
Franklin Football – Boys of Fall
|
Sarah Scott Cook, Ross Smith and Braxton Lazarus
|
Franklin High
|
News Package
|
Third
|
|
Stuart Beaton and Ethan Meadows
|Brentwood High
|
Short Feature Story
|
Third
|
|
Eliza Linney
|
Brentwood High
|
Videographer
|
Second
|
Bradley Hicks
|
Independence High
|Videographer
|
Third
|
Sam Wilde
|
Independence High
|
Feature Story
|
Third
|
|
Logan Jensen and Gabe Reeves
|
Independence High
|
Video/Documentary
|
Third
|
|
Bradley Hicks and Sam Wilde
|
Independence High
|
Music Video
|
First
|
The Vampyre of Time and
Memory
|
Harrison Kyle and Gabe Hall
|
Independence High
|Music Video
|
Third
|
Post Modern Fade
|
Mia Prouse
|
Independence High
