Media Students Shine at State Competition

High school media students around the district are earning state recognition for their video production skills.

The Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) announced its winners March 1. Students across the state submitted their work in more than a dozen categories in hopes of coming out on top.

For the fifth year in a row, the Brentwood High WBHS 9 team won Best TV Station. Brentwood High also took first place in the Sports Show, Sports Package and Public Service Announcement categories.

“With all the interruptions and delays we’ve had this year due to the coronavirus, I’m really proud of what my students accomplished,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “I don’t know how, but they’ve been able to focus and stay on task. On the football game that won Best Live Sports Coverage, we only had six people working due to contact tracing. We usually have a crew twice that big. They have put in a lot of work this year, and it paid off.”

Independence High students placed first in the Sports Video and Music Video categories.

“I have been amazed by the work the students have produced this year,” said IHS TV/Film teacher Matt Balzer. “You wouldn’t know by looking at what they have done that we are in the middle of a pandemic. Work across the board in the IHS media classes has been business as usual, and it is a testament to the hard work the students have put in. These awards reflect that.”

Franklin High’s Christian Ward took first place in the Commercial category.

“The COVID year hasn’t stopped these students from making excellent work,” said FHS TV/Film teacher Keri Thompson. “They are even more motivated to bring normalcy to the school year and are taking the extra effort to get videos out there. I’ve been so impressed with the high-quality work put together by the students.”

Congratulations to the students listed below: