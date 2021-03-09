Media Students Shine at State Competition

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Media Students Shine at State Competition
Photo from wcs

High school media students around the district are earning state recognition for their video production skills.

The Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) announced its winners March 1. Students across the state submitted their work in more than a dozen categories in hopes of coming out on top.

For the fifth year in a row, the Brentwood High WBHS 9 team won Best TV Station. Brentwood High also took first place in the Sports Show, Sports Package and Public Service Announcement categories.

“With all the interruptions and delays we’ve had this year due to the coronavirus, I’m really proud of what my students accomplished,” said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock. “I don’t know how, but they’ve been able to focus and stay on task. On the football game that won Best Live Sports Coverage, we only had six people working due to contact tracing. We usually have a crew twice that big. They have put in a lot of work this year, and it paid off.”

Independence High students placed first in the Sports Video and Music Video categories.

“I have been amazed by the work the students have produced this year,” said IHS TV/Film teacher Matt Balzer. “You wouldn’t know by looking at what they have done that we are in the middle of a pandemic. Work across the board in the IHS media classes has been business as usual, and it is a testament to the hard work the students have put in. These awards reflect that.”

FHS THSPAFranklin High’s Christian Ward took first place in the Commercial category.

“The COVID year hasn’t stopped these students from making excellent work,” said FHS TV/Film teacher Keri Thompson. “They are even more motivated to bring normalcy to the school year and are taking the extra effort to get videos out there. I’ve been so impressed with the high-quality work put together by the students.”
Congratulations to the students listed below:

 

Category

 

  

Place

 

  

Title

 

  

Students/Group

 

  

School

 
 

Best TV Station

 

  

First

 

  

WBHS 9

 

  

WBHS 9

 

  

Brentwood High

 
 

Newscast

 

  

Second

 

  

Independence News

 

  

Mia Prouse – Producer

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Sports Coverage of Live Event

 

  

First

 

  

BHS Football vs. Cane Ridge

 

  

WBHS 9 Football Crew

 

 Brentwood High
Sports Coverage of Live Event  

Second

 

  

BHS Football vs. Centennial

 

  

WBHS 9 Football Crew

 

 Brentwood High
 

Sports Show

 

  

First

 

  

WBHS 9 Sports

 

  

Harrison McConnell

 

 Brentwood High
Sports Show  

Second

 

  

Indy Sports

 

  

Gabe Hall, Eli Litton and Tanner Willett

 

  

Independence High

 
Sports Show  

Third

 

  

Indy Sports

 

  

Gabe Hall, Eli Litton and Tanner Willett

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Sports Package

 

  

First

 

  

Behind the Bench

 

  

Chad Barker

 

 Brentwood High
Sports Package  

Third

 

  

Coach Campbell Returns

 

  

Nathan Zonarich and Alex Ledbetter

 

  

Brentwood High

 
 

Public Service Announcement

 

  

First

 

  

No Click, No Ride

 

  

WBHS 9

 

  

Brentwood High

 
 

Newscast

 

  

Second

 

  

Level IV Newscast December 18, 2020

 

  

WBHS 9 Senior News Team

 

 Brentwood High
 

Commercial

 

  

First

 

  

Canyon Commercial

 

  

Christian Ward

 

  

Franklin High

 
Commercial  

Second

 

  

PTO

 

  

Robyn Nieman and Izzy Windle

 

 Brentwood High
Commercial  

Third

 

  

Zoom

 

  

Noah True, Braden Thoeny and Luke

Ellwanger

 

 Brentwood High
 

Sports Video

 

  

First

 

  

Playoff Hype

 

  

Bradley Hicks and Sam Wilde

 

  

Independence High

 
Sports Video  

Second

 

  

Battle of the Woods

 

  

Courtney Stanley

 

  

Brentwood High

 
Sports Video  

Third

 

  

Franklin Football – Boys of Fall

 

  

Sarah Scott Cook, Ross Smith and Braxton Lazarus

 

  

Franklin High

 
 

News Package

 

  

Third

 

  

Destin Leguiza

 

  

Stuart Beaton and Ethan Meadows

 

 Brentwood High
 

Short Feature Story

 

  

Third

 

  

Puffy Muffin

 

  

Eliza Linney

 

  

Brentwood High

 
 

Videographer

 

  

Second

 

  

Bradley Hicks

 

  

Independence High

 
Videographer  

Third

 

  

Sam Wilde

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Feature Story

 

  

Third

 

  

Physics

 

  

Logan Jensen and Gabe Reeves

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Video/Documentary

 

  

Third

 

  

Beyond the Lights

 

  

Bradley Hicks and Sam Wilde

 

  

Independence High

 
 

Music Video

 

  

First

 

  

The Vampyre of Time and 

Memory        

 

  

Harrison Kyle and Gabe Hall

 

  

Independence High

 
Music Video  

Third

 

  

Post Modern Fade

 

  

Mia Prouse

 

  

Independence High

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here