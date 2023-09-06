Mechanical Issues Fixed Within CPWS Water Distribution System in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — The City of Spring Hill, in close collaboration with Columbia Power and Water Systems (CPWS), is continuing to address the water service challenges necessitating the temporary irrigation shutoff currently in place throughout our community.

As of Tuesday afternoon, repairs have been made to the mechanical issues within the CPWS system.

While the system has been repaired, the current irrigation shutoffs in place at this time will continue as the system restores to full capacity. There is no current timeframe for when these restrictions will end.

Currently, Spring Hill residents are asked to continue their voluntary shutoff of irrigation systems.

Large commercial properties in Spring Hill are still under a mandatory shutoff.

City officials have been in constant communication with CPWS throughout this endeavor. The cooperation and coordination between the City and CPWS are aimed at minimizing long-term inconvenience to our residents while maintaining the highest level of water service for essential needs.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact the City of Spring Hill at commdept@springhilltn.org.