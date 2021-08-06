Meal Kits Available for WCS Online Students at No Cost

Students participating in online or remote learning will be able to pick up weekly meal kits at no cost throughout the 2021-22 school year.

Families will be able to fill out the Meal Kit Order Form beginning August 6. The kits will contain five breakfasts and five lunches as well as instructions for reheating and safe food handling.

Meal kits must be ordered at least one day before the scheduled pickup day, which will be either a Tuesday or Thursday. Pickup times and locations will vary between schools, so contact the front office at the chosen location for additional details.

For more information, visit the WCS Menus and Nutrition page.