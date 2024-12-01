McLemore House Museum to Host 4th Annual Holiday Tour

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County is pleased to host its 4th Annual Holiday Tour of the historic McLemore House Museum.

One of Franklin’s great historic treasures, the McLemore House museum was built in 1880 by formerly enslaved Harvey McLemore, who after becoming a free man, fulfilled the American dream of homeownership for his family. Despite the challenges that Harvey faced during that time, he persevered and built an enduring home that was occupied by his descendants for 117 years.

The home was first renovated and opened as a museum in 2002. Before that time, in the

preservation arena, African American places and spaces like Harvey’s home were primarily

considered insignificant to history. Thanks to a group of concerned citizens, both black and

white, with support from the community, the McLemore House was preserved and Harvey’s

story, one that truly has its place in American history, continues to be told. The museum has welcomed many visitors over the years and the second renovation was completed in 2021.

Many repairs were needed to restore the home back to its original splendor and prominence in order to ensure preservation for present and future generations.

The community is invited to hear important truths about Harvey, a great family man and his African American story about life after slavery. Harvey’s home and others all across America reflect the true diversity of America and the continued need to tell the true story of our nation and its rich history and the roles African Americans and other cultures played in that history.

The museum, located at 446 11th Ave. N. in Franklin, will open to the public on Sunday,

December 8th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will begin at 4:30 with Christmas songs by soloists and reenactors, who will share their story from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.



Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Tourists will be able to see Harvey McLemore and hear his story and Mag Matthews, a descendant of Harvey, who had her beauty shop business in the front foyer of the home.

This is a one day event. Tours for the museum are booked by appointment. For tickets and more information about the African American Heritage Society and to donate to the museum, please visit www.aahswc.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email