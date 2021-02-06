McKay’s Mill Residents: Blasting to Occur Saturday, Feb 6

The City of Franklin is alerting McKay’s Mill and other nearby residents that a blast will occur today, Saturday, Feb 6, after 12pm.

“The State Fire Marshal’s office has authorized blasting today to remedy a misfire that occurred yesterday afternoon near Wolverton Drive,” writes The City of Franklin via Facebook.

To note: the blast will be louder than normal, but the vibration should not be as intense, the City says.

A reverse 911 call will be made prior to the blast for residents within a 2,000 foot radius of the blasting location.