McKay’s Mill Residents: Blasting to Occur Saturday, Feb 6

By
Andrea Hinds
-
mckay's mill neighborhood franklin tn

The City of Franklin is alerting McKay’s Mill and other nearby residents that a blast will occur today, Saturday, Feb 6, after 12pm.

“The State Fire Marshal’s office has authorized blasting today to remedy a misfire that occurred yesterday afternoon near Wolverton Drive,” writes The City of Franklin via Facebook.

To note: the blast will be louder than normal, but the vibration should not be as intense, the City says.

A reverse 911 call will be made prior to the blast for residents within a 2,000 foot radius of the blasting location.

Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

