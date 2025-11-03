VCA McKay’s Mill Animal Hospital Opens New Facility in Franklin

VCA McKay’s Mill Animal Hospital recently opened its new veterinary hospital at 1000 Longpoint Way, offering upgraded amenities designed to better serve pets in the Franklin area. The new facility features eight exam rooms, a modern surgical suite, a dedicated dental suite for routine and advanced dentistry, and expanded treatment areas.

To celebrate, the hospital hosted a Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, November 2.

About VCA McKay’s Mill Animal Hospital

VCA McKay’s Mill Animal Hospital has been serving the Franklin community for over 17 years, providing comprehensive veterinary care for dogs, cats, and rabbits. With a dedicated team of veterinary professionals and a focus on compassionate, high-quality medicine, VCA McKay’s Mill Animal Hospital remains committed to keeping pets healthy and happy throughout every stage of life. VCA Animal Hospitals is proud to set the standard for world-class medicine while delivering hometown care.

