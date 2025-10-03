McEwen Northside Opens $125 Million Block E Building in Cool Springs

McEwen Northside’s newest building is officially open, offering 300,000 square feet of mixed-use space in a district that continues to expand thoughtfully, providing residents and visitors with an unparalleled opportunity to live, work, and play in the heart of Cool Springs. The building now features state-of-the-art amenities, including a modern training room and a full-service fitness center, designed to support tenant wellness, collaboration and professional growth.

A community celebration was held on Tuesday, September 30, for the nine-story building, known as Block E. The $125 million addition has generated buzz for its exciting mix of retail and dining on the ground floor. Culinary Dropout, a gastropub concept from Fox Restaurant Concepts, and upscale department store Oak Hall have already opened, with Hawkers Asian Street Food slated to join in early 2026.

A diverse mix of businesses now occupy the building’s upper floors, among them TMPartners, PLLC, the architect behind Block E, and Designed Conveyor Systems, a leading supply chain company. The project is conveniently connected to a new multi-level parking garage that provides more than 900 free parking spaces for visitors and employees.

“The district’s newest building marks a transformative moment for McEwen Northside, reinforcing its role as one of Franklin’s most vibrant and inclusive destinations,” says Phil Fawcett, managing partner at Boyle Investment Company. “With a thoughtfully curated mix of retail, dining, office and public space, McEwen Northside continues to grow as a place where community thrives — where neighbors gather, businesses flourish and experiences are shared.”

Block E marks a major milestone for McEwen Northside, helping the district reach 80% completion. Boyle Investment Company, Northwood Investors and Northwood Ravin partnered with Northwestern Mutual, TMPartners, Kimley-Horn and Hoar Construction to bring the project to life.

