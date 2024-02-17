McEwen Northside Apartments Open Newest Residential Building

The expansive McEwen Northside development in Franklin is ready to welcome first move-ins into its newest residential building. In this latest phase of development, McEwen Northside will introduce an impressive addition of 428 homes to the vibrant community. These residences encompass a variety of layouts, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments available for rent.

The newest phase of apartments offers two finish options, modern and premium. The thoughtful interior design of the modern apartment homes features 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows and balconies, built-in wine storage, and floor-to-ceiling shaker cabinetry with quartz countertops and under cabinet task lighting complemented by glazed white tile backsplashes. Residents will enjoy the luxurious vinyl wide-plank flooring, high-arc gooseneck faucets with pull-out sprayers, and stainless-steel Energy-Star appliances and digitally programmable thermostats. These custom home quality apartments also feature oversized porcelain tile surround showers with rain showerheads, with select homes even offering dual-head showers, Euro baths and Roman soaking tubs. The premium finish package features chef-inspired kitchens with a flat glass cooktop, electric vent hood and wall oven as well as spring loaded high arc pull down kitchen faucet.

All residents of McEwen Northside Apartments will enjoy access to Franklin’s largest set of

amenities with over 23,000 sq. ft. of options throughout the community. The new facilities

beautifully complement those from Phase I and include a two-story state-of-the-art fitness center and an interior-putting green to cater to residents’ exercise needs. An on-site concierge will be available to assist with any questions or tasks residents may have including reservations for our onsite private dining area. Moreover, an on-site barista will provide complimentary custom coffee for all residents. The apartment homes frame an enormous courtyard featuring a resort-style, zero-entry pool, a sand volleyball court, a community amphitheater, a beer garden and sweeping views of the hills for gorgeous sunsets.

McEwen Northside has quickly become one of the most sought-after communities in the

Franklin area, thanks to its exceptional features and amenities.

McEwen Northside is home to leading businesses including Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters, Williamson, Inc., and OMNIA Partners. Other local favorites and first-to-market restaurants and retailers include Aesthetic + Wellness, Club Pilates, Condado Tacos, Fink’s Jewelers, Jeni’s Ice Cream, North Italia, Perry’s Steakhouse, Scissors and Scotch, Vintage Vine 100, and Neighbors Bar and Grill.

Located adjacent to the McEwen/I-65 Interchange in Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is a mixed-use district in the center of Cool Springs. The development features 750,000 square feet of office space, 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, two hotels that total 310 keys, McEwen Northside apartments with 770 luxury units, and beautifully designed green spaces.

Stay updated on tours, availability, and what’s to come by visiting our website at

livemcewennorthside.com.