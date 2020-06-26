McDonald's Berry Farms
McDonald’s in the Berry Farms community in south Franklin is now open.

Located at 1003 Village Plains Blvd in Franklin, this is the first McDonald’s in the Berry Farms development. A groundbreaking took place in December.

Open seven days a week, hours of operations will be 5 a – 11 pm with 50 percent capacity inside the restaurant. The square footage of the restaurant is 4,846. Owner/Operator Clark Gray shared that the decor package is from Australia, a high-end design that offers comfort and is ideal for groups and families.

Included at the new location will be a play place with a one-story design but with two levels for children to play. In addition, this McDonald’s will offer a digital art studio for kids where they can draw and create art. As of right now, the play areas are closed.

Gray is a Nolensville resident and father to six young children. In building this location, it was important to him to have a place equipped for families, he says. His goal was to build this location in a way that would suit a parent of six children, he adds. At this time, the playground is not opened.

There’s a legacy to Gray’s ownership of McDonald’s. His father started with McDonald’s in 1974 flipping burgers. As a family, they operate 32 McDonald’s in the Nashville area. The Berry Farms restaurant will be Gray’s first restaurant.


