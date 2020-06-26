



McDonald’s in the Berry Farms community in south Franklin is now open.

Located at 1003 Village Plains Blvd in Franklin, this is the first McDonald’s in the Berry Farms development. A groundbreaking took place in December.

Open seven days a week, hours of operations will be 5 a – 11 pm with 50 percent capacity inside the restaurant. The square footage of the restaurant is 4,846. Owner/Operator Clark Gray shared that the decor package is from Australia, a high-end design that offers comfort and is ideal for groups and families.

Included at the new location will be a play place with a one-story design but with two levels for children to play. In addition, this McDonald’s will offer a digital art studio for kids where they can draw and create art. As of right now, the play areas are closed.

Gray is a Nolensville resident and father to six young children. In building this location, it was important to him to have a place equipped for families, he says. His goal was to build this location in a way that would suit a parent of six children, he adds. At this time, the playground is not opened.

There’s a legacy to Gray’s ownership of McDonald’s. His father started with McDonald’s in 1974 flipping burgers. As a family, they operate 32 McDonald’s in the Nashville area. The Berry Farms restaurant will be Gray’s first restaurant.



