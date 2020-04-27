McDonald’s is offering free Thank You Meals now through Tuesday, May 5, to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side featuring small World Famous Fries or a Hash Brown, along with a note of appreciation. It will be served in McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal box, in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.

Day or night, these frontline heroes can simply show their work badge to receive one of the below Thank You Meal options:

Breakfast

A choice of an Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles® or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.

Lunch and Dinner