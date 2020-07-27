



McDonald’s recently shared new steps they are taking to reduce the spread of a COVID-19, including requiring customers to wear face coverings.

The fast food chain shares, in a press release, they are taking three additional health precautions:

Requiring customer face coverings in the restaurants

Adding protective panels to front- and back-of-house

Pausing dining room re-openings for an additional 30 days

Related: List of National Retailers Requiring Masks

Face Coverings in McDonald’s Restaurants

In effect August 1, McDonald’s customers are required to wear face coverings while inside McDonald’s restaurants.

“While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers.”

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering. In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way. Additionally, we will provide training for our restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way. We also will re-share resources for our and our franchisees’ employees who want to revisit de-escalation training,” Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA and Mark Salebra, National Franchise Leadership Alliance Chair said in a statement.

Adding Protective Panels to Front- and Back-Of-House

McDonald’s has developed a series of divider panels and retrofit barrier solutions for both front and back-of-house.

“These conditions-based solutions are designed to safely allow owner/operators to increase order taking and seating capacity, as well as staffing levels, while continuing to meet social distancing guidelines. The panels are an additional safety measure and not a replacement for consistent PPE execution or adherence to social distancing guidelines,” states a release.

Pausing Dining Room Re-Openings for An Additional 30 Days

McDonald’s is extending or pausing the re-opening of its dining rooms for another 30 days.

“This means we will not approve the re-opening of any additional dining rooms. Locally, any dining room roll back decisions should be guided by state and local guidance. This continues to be an owner/operator-led decision,” states a release.

These new policies are in addition to over 50 process and procedure changes McDonald’s has made. Read more about those here.



