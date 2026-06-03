McDonald’s Celebrates FIFA World Cup 26 With Collectible Cups, Squishmallows Happy Meals

McDonald’s is going all in on FIFA World Cup 26™ this summer with limited-time meals, collectible cups featuring global soccer legends, and a Squishmallows™ Happy Meal lineup launching at participating locations worldwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the McDonald’s FIFA World Cup 26 Meal?

Starting June 4, U.S. customers can order the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal, which includes a choice of a Big Mac® or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® paired with a limited-edition gold-packaged Big Mac Sauce. Breakfast options are also part of the promotion, including the Sausage McMuffin® with Egg, Sausage Egg Biscuit, and Hash Browns.

What Collectible Cups Come With the Meal?

Each FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal comes with one of nine collectible cups featuring soccer icons from around the world:

Christian Pulisic

David Beckham

Ronaldinho Gaucho

Thierry Henry

Son Heung-Min

Lamine Yamal

Alphonso Davies

Santiago Gimenez

Grimace

What Is the FIFA World Cup 26 Happy Meal?

Beginning June 9, the FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal comes with one of 23 Squishmallows™ plushies, including the official mascots representing the three host countries — Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Each plushie wears a soccer-inspired jersey with McDonald’s graphics.

Every Happy Meal includes special packaging and a scannable code unlocking an exclusive digital game at www.happymeal.com. In the U.S., a portion of every FIFA World Cup 26™ Happy Meal purchase supports Ronald McDonald House families.

What Did Christian Pulisic Say About Being on a McDonald’s Cup?

U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic shared a personal connection to the promotion. Growing up near Hershey, PA, post-tournament McDonald’s runs for Chicken McNuggets and a McFlurry were a ritual he still shares with teammates today. He called appearing on a collectible cup “a full-circle moment.”

What Other FIFA World Cup 26 Experiences Is McDonald’s Offering?

McDonald’s is extending the celebration beyond the restaurant with several fan experiences:

Exclusive offers, tournament rewards, and bonus points through the McDonald’s app when ordering the FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal

McDelivery options for watch parties at home

McDonald’s FC (Fan Crew) program giving select crew members from around the world the chance to attend live matches and play on an official FIFA World Cup 26™ pitch

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Meal and Happy Meal are available at participating McDonald’s locations while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s