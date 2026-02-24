McDonald’s Big Arch Burger Launches Nationwide in March

McDonald’s is introducing the Big Arch Burger starting March 3, 2026, for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. This new premium burger is being called the “most McDonald’s, McDonald’s burger” yet, delivering a stacked combination of quarter-pound beef patties, melted white cheddar cheese, and a brand-new signature sauce that sets it apart from anything currently on the menu.

What Is the McDonald’s Big Arch Burger?

The Big Arch Burger is McDonald’s newest limited-time premium burger, designed as a bold flavor experience for fans who want more from their McDonald’s order. The chain is positioning it as its biggest and most flavorful burger to date, built with a lineup of ingredients that lean into classic McDonald’s taste while elevating the overall experience with premium touches like triple cheese and a proprietary sauce.

What Comes on the Big Arch Burger?

The McDonald’s Big Arch Burger features a stacked build of carefully layered ingredients:

Two quarter-pound beef patties

Three slices of melted white cheddar cheese

Crispy and slivered onions

Fresh lettuce

Tangy pickles

Toasted buns featuring sesame and poppy seeds

Big Arch Sauce

The Big Arch Sauce is a new addition to the McDonald’s lineup, described as a tangy, creamy sauce with a balanced blend of mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato flavors. The combination of crispy and slivered onions also adds a dual-texture element that gives the burger added crunch and depth with every bite.

When Is the Big Arch Burger Available at McDonald’s?

The Big Arch Burger launches on March 3, 2026, and will be available for a limited time. McDonald’s has not announced a specific end date for the promotion, so fans looking to try it should plan to visit sooner rather than later. Limited-time offerings at McDonald’s have historically varied in availability depending on demand and location.

How Does the Big Arch Burger Compare to Other McDonald’s Burgers?

The Big Arch Burger stands out from the existing McDonald’s burger lineup with its use of two quarter-pound patties and three slices of white cheddar cheese, giving it a larger and more indulgent profile than options like the Quarter Pounder or the Big Mac. The introduction of Big Arch Sauce also differentiates it from the familiar Big Mac Special Sauce, offering a tangier flavor profile with its mustard, pickle, and sweet tomato blend. The toasted sesame and poppy seed bun is another distinctive touch that separates this burger from the standard McDonald’s bun options.

