On Monday, January 9, Law Enforcement can enjoy a complimentary Breakfast Combo from local McDonald’s

In celebration of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, law enforcement can stop by any participating McDonald’s to enjoy a complimentary Breakfast Combo as a token of appreciation. The offer runs on January 9th and is valid with an ID, badge, or in uniform.

*Breakfast combo includes hash browns and a small size soft drink, tea, or premium roast coffee.