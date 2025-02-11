McDonald’s Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Available for Limited Time

Looking for a minty-sweet treat featuring milk’s favorite cookie? Well, you’re in luck. Starting February 10, 2025 for a limited time only, fans can get their hands on the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry ® at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

Made with creamy vanilla Soft Serve then blended with our legendary Shamrock Shake® syrup and OREO® cookie pieces mixed throughout, the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry ® is sure to satisfy the sweet tooth in everyone.

And if the OG Shamrock Shake is more of your speed, be sure to grab one, too! From February 10 to March 23, McDonald’s will donate 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) from Shamrock Shake sales, with the goal of raising $50,000 nights for families in need.

Shamrock season only rolls around once a year, so be sure to head to your local McDonald’s to grab your favorite dessert while supplies last.

Source: McDonald’s

