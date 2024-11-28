McDonald’s Launching McValue Platform in 2025

(CHICAGO – Nov. 22, 2024) – Next year, McDonald’s is giving customers even more ways to enjoy the food they love, for less. Starting Jan. 7, the Golden Arches will introduce its highly anticipated new value platform, McValueTM, in restaurants across the country.

McValue will include current fan-favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, exclusive in-app offers, and local food and drink deals – plus, a brand new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer on popular items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. TLDR: More choices, any time hunger strikes.

Buy One, Add One for $1

Customers will be able to customize their own deals, mixing and matching their favorite items, thanks to the new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer. Here’s how it works: buy one full-priced menu item from the McValue menu and add one more item of your choice for just $1.*

McValue Breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

Sausage McMuffin®

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue Lunch/Dinner Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken®

Small Fries

$5 Meal Deal & More

Drum roll please…. you heard it here first: our $5 Meal Deal has officially been extended through next summer and will now be part of the McValue platform. ICYMI, the $5 Meal Deal features your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets® and a small soft drink – all for just $5.**

There’s no shortage of deals to be had at the Golden Arches. In partnership with franchisees in communities across the country,*** we will continue to offer local deals and in-App offers you can count on as well.

So, get ready for a new year, new menu. Come Jan. 7, you can visit any McDonald’s nationwide, or head over to the MyMcDonald’s app, to find the value that works best for you with McValue.

