McDonald’s Launches ‘Fries for School Supplies’ Fundraiser

By
Andrea Hinds
-

To support local teachers, McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association (GTVOA) launched their annual Fries for School Supplies fundraiser.

At McDonald’s restaurants across Middle Tennessee, Bowling Green, Chattanooga, and North Alabama, 10% of proceeds from all a la carte fry sales between August 21-25 will be donated to local schools.

Through this fundraiser, schools will be able to provide teachers with needed supplies, such as hand sanitizer, paper and headphones for students.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articlePhoto of the Day: August 16, 2023
Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here