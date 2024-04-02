McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels Are Back!

Starting APRIL 1, 2024, McDonald’s Breakfast Bagels will be available in the Greater Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Franklin, and Clarksville markets in three varieties – Bacon, Egg and Cheese; Sausage, Egg and Cheese; and Steak, Egg and Cheese.

The breakfast sandwiches will give customers a more filling breakfast option that will be available in-restaurant, at the drive-thru, via McDelivery, and on the McDonald’s App.

McDonald’s stopped serving bagels as a standalone item on its all-day breakfast menu in 2020.

WHAT: The return of breakfast bagel sandwiches

WHEN: Monday, April 1st

WHERE: McDonald’s locations in the Greater Nashville, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro, Franklin and Clarksville markets