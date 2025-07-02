McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie Drops for Summer

June 30, 2025 – McDonald’s introduces its limited-edition Blueberry & Crème Pie – a summer twist on their signature handheld dessert.

This seasonal offering layers tangy blueberries alongside smooth vanilla crème, all wrapped in McDonald’s golden, flaky crust and served warm.

The new pie arrives at participating locations nationwide, making it an easy addition to your summer plans. Pick one up for your next road trip, backyard gathering, or whenever you need a sweet afternoon treat.

Available for a limited time while supplies last.

