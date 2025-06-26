McDonald’s Armed Robbery Suspect William Bartholomew Found Dead in Nashville

The Franklin Police Department has been notified that the suspect in a recent armed robbery at a Cool Springs McDonald’s is deceased.

William Bartholomew’s body was discovered by police in Nashville.

The cause of Bartholomew’s death remains under investigation by MNPD.

According to investigators, Bartholomew, 52, of Jackson, TN, entered the McDonald’s on Galleria Blvd and demanded money while pointing a pistol at an employee behind the register. The crime occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on June 11.

Source: Franklin Police Department

