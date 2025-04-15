McDonald’s Adds Lemonade to its Regular Menu

You know what they say – when life gives you lemons! Our Lemonade quickly became a fan-favorite in select local markets after being introduced in March 2023. Now, it’s making its way to the national stage. Starting April 8, customers everywhere can get a taste of our Lemonade as it rolls out as a permanent menu fixture at participating restaurants nationwide.

Whether you’re ready for a sip of Summer or looking for the perfect pairing to your go-to meal all year round, our Lemonade is sure to make a splash! Featuring real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar and handcrafted by our beverage experts – we’re serving up some citrus-ly good flavors.

So, squeeze a Lemonade break into your daily schedule and head to McDonald’s starting April 8 to try one for yourself.

Source: McDonald’s

