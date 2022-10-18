McCreary’s Irish Pub in Downtown Franklin Temporarily Closed for Renovations

McCreary’s, an Irish pub in downtown Franklin, is currently closed for renovations.

In a social media post, they shared, “We’re doing a big refresh on the interior of the pub this next week! Fret not it will still be your friendly, fabulous, & homey local Irish pub! We’re refinishing the floors as we do every few years as well as some fresh coats of paint & a new look to the bar in order to expand our space for delicious drinks.”

The pub closed on Monday, October 17th and will reopen Monday, October 24th just ahead of PumpkinFest.

Find Mcreary’s Irish Pub at 414 Main Street. Follow them here for the latest updates.