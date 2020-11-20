McCallie Takes Second Matchup Against BA When The Stakes Were High

The Brentwood Academy Eagles hosted the McCallie Blue Tornadoes in the second week of the Tennessee high school football playoffs. BA handled their business last week as they beat JPII 34-31.

BA and McCallie squared off in the regular season and BA won that matchup 30-27.

BA fought hard, but their miraculous season came up just short of their ultimate goal. They fell tonight to McCallie 28-18.

McCallie struck first and took an early 7-0 lead. The Eagles drove down the field, but ultimately were held to a field goal from Lenderink. The Eagles cut the deficit to 7-3.

The Eagles’ defense held on a fourth down stop and got the ball back. Unfortunately, the offense could not get the ball much further and the Eagles attempted a field goal. BA missed the forty plus yard field goal to keep the score 7-3.

BA would get the ball back again with a chance to take the lead or cut the lead even shorter, however on a bad snap and fumble the Blue Tornadoes scooped the fumble and scored a touchdown. They led 14-3.

On the following BA drive, the Eagles’ offense marched down the field and Montiel connected with TE DJ Center to make it 14-10. McCallie had the ball with over a minute remaining, however the Eagles’ defense stood strong and forced a punt.

The Eagles had the ball at midfield with just over a minute left in the first half. BA was unable to add more points and the halftime score was 14-10 McCallie on top.

Brentwood Academy received the ball first in the second half. BA was forced to punt back to McCallie though. BA got the ball back, and drove to about midfield. They went for it on fourth down and did not get enough yards to convert.

On the following McCallie drive, Annoor would intercept a pass to get BA the ball back. The McCallie defense stood strong though and BA was unable to get any points out of it. McCallie added a touchdown later in the third quarter to make it 21-10.

In the fourth quarter, BA had their opportunities, but they could not get their offense in the end zone. After a BA turnover, the Blue Tornadoes scored another touchdown to make it 28-10.

BA kept things interesting as they scored a touchdown and converted the two-point attempt to make it 28-18. They needed a big defensive stop and a little luck to pull off the 10 point comeback.

Unfortunately, the Eagles were unable to complete the comeback and they lost 28-18.

