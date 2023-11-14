McCall’s Carpet One: November Design Tips

Fall is in full swing, and the holidays are just around the corner. Get your home looking cozy and stylish for friends and family coming into town. McCall’s Carpet One has design and decor tips to help you get your home looking modern and ready for the cozy aura of fall and winter.

Monochromatic Made Simple

When used correctly, a monochromatic look can seriously upgrade your home’s overall look and feel. It can make the space look more extensive, more organized, and more elegant. A monochromatic look can create an eye-catching look that flows throughout your home. There are different things to consider when debating a monochromatic look for your home.

A Monochromatic Color Palette

Using Monochromatic Color Schemes

Add Some Punctuation to Your Monochromatic Room

Not Quite Sold On Monochromatic Interior Design?

If You Don’t Try It, You’ll Never Know

Layering In Style

In order to create a cozy feel throughout your home, layering is key. What is layering? It uses furniture, flooring, lighting, and accessories to create texture and warmth in your home. Layering creates a cozy ambiance that will make you want to grab a warm blanket, hot tea, and a good book to cozy up on the couch with. There are some important factors to think about when layering in your home.

Choose a Warm Color Palette

Warm Up Your Floors

Layer With Lighting

Add Organic Details to Every Room

Mix and Match

Incorporate Texture

Inspired By: Cable Knit Sweaters

With fall here and winter right around the corner, the sweaters are out, and one of this year’s top trends is cable knit sweaters. Check out some of our favorite trends inspired by the craftsmanship and creativity that goes into cable knit sweaters.

Our Fall and Winter Flooring Favorites for a Cozy Home Comforting Luxury Vinyl Charming Wood-Like Tile Golden Hour Carpet

Fall and Winter Design Inspiration

The Fall/Winter Edition of Beautiful Design Made Simple Is Available Now

McCall’s Carpet One’s fall/winter edition of their Beautiful Design Made Simple magazine is here! You can check out some of the favorite trends for the season that embody warm, inviting interiors that embrace the cozy feeling you get around the colder months. Check out some topics you can read about in the magazine below and read the full magazine here.

5 Tips to Create Ambient Lighting in Your Living Room

The Height of Luxury: Design Inspiration to Elevate Your Bedroom

Q&A with Lisa Kooista on Creating a Cozy Home

Styles We Love

Embracing the Magic of Winter with White Carpets

What’s Your 2024 Style Trend?

Drama by Design

3 Ways to Warm Up Your Home

Where Cozy Elegance Meets a Modern Home

McCall’s Carpet One

Are you ready to get inspired with interior design tips, photos, and advice? Check out McCall’s Carpet One’s Beautiful Design Made Simple™ blog or check out their flooring guide to find out more about each type of flooring available.