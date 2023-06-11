If you’re ready to make some changes in your home, but you’re not sure where to start, McCall’s Carpet One has interior design tips, photos, and advice. Get inspired with McCall’s Carpet One June design tips for your home.

Walk-In Shower Ideas

The shower is one of the most essential features in not only your bathroom but your home. A walk-in shower gives a luxurious feel to the home and is easier to get in and out of for kids, pets, adults, and elders. There are many options to choose from, so McCall’s Carpet One explores the most practical and the most beautiful options.

Glass Walk-In Shower

Doorless Walk-In Shower

Black and White Walk-In Showers

Gray and White Tiles

Style Trends: Vintage Repurposed Floors

Vintage flooring has made a comeback and offers both style and sustainability to your home. Check out the full blog post from McCall’s for tips for incorporating these features into your home, what design styles go with them, and their overall appeal.

Distressed Hardwood

Vintage Wood-Look Luxury Vinyl

Timeless Tile

Inspired by Sweet Serenity

Everyone is constantly on the move and distracted, so it’s hard to find a moment of peace and serenity. Creating a sanctuary in your home can be a great way to find a second of relaxation. McCall’s explores the world of flooring and how picking the right one can help you recharge and reconnect with yourself.

Carpet in Rose

Hardwood in White Oak

Tile in Treeline

Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Steel Drum

Top Flooring Trends: Oversized Tiles

Oversized tiles are one of the biggest flooring trends at the moment. You can incorporate large tiles throughout your home and change them up with different colors, styles, patterns, and shapes. Whether you use them for your floor, wall, or decor, they make a great addition to your luxury home.

Large Floor Tiles

Large Bathroom Tiles

Large Wall Tiles

