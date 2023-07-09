McCall’s Carpet One: July Design Tips

If you’ve decided to upgrade your home and change your flooring, McCall’s Carpet One has plenty of design tips to help you get inspired this July!

Commercial Flooring Inspiration for Businesses and Busy Homes

Whether you’re looking for new flooring in your business or your busy home, McCall’s Carpet One has options for you to choose from. There is commercial flooring in all kinds of styles, durability, and functionality to suit your needs.

Commercial Wall and Floor Tile

Commercial Vinyl Flooring

Commercial Carpet Tiles

Styles We Love: Upcycled, Calming Neutrals, and Organic Shapes

Both homeowners and designers are gravitating to a more sustainable look with neutral tones, organic shapes, and an overall upcycled style.

The neutral tones can create a relaxing, peaceful environment in an otherwise stressful, hectic lifestyle.

Organic shapes differ from traditional straight lines and sharp angles. Curves in your home in places where they are traditionally straight can inspire movement and transform a room.

An upcycled style can mean anything from vintage furniture or giving new life to an old peace. If you have some discarded wood, see if you can create a rustic look in your home. If you have a rundown dresser, consider repainting it to prolong its life.

These three trends can provide a tranquil environment to help you relax in your home and live a sustainable lifestyle.

7 Ways to Style Your Entryway Table

Your entryway is the first thing that guests see when they enter your home, so you want to make sure it looks inviting. There are different things to keep in mind spending on your style and priority of your entryway. McCall’s Carpet One has 7 tips to help your entryway look perfect for your home.

Keep It Functional

Add a Personal Touch

Create the Illusion of Space with Mirrors

Use Fresh Flowers and Natural Elements

Set the Mood with Lighting

Embrace Your Own Theme

Create a Cohesive Foyer

Designing a Spa-Style Bathroom

You don’t have to go on vacation to feel like you’re at the spa. If you plan and design it properly, you can feel like you’re at the spa in your very own home! The right tones, lighting, and features can completely transform your bathroom and make it feel luxurious.

Organic Influences, Everywhere

Lighting

Bathing

Technology

Surviving the Renovation

