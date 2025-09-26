McAlister’s Halloween: Witch’s Brew & Pumpkin Pecan Cookie

Y’all, McAlister’s Deli is bringing back their Witch’s Brew and debuting a new Pumpkin Pecan Cookie with White Chocolate Chips that’s got me all kinds of excited for Halloween.

That Witch’s Brew is a mighty fine green lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and caramel apple syrup. And bless their hearts, this new Pumpkin Pecan Cookie is soft and chewy with warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, plus plenty of pecans and white chocolate chips.

Both Halloween treats are available through October 31st at participating locations while supplies last.

For more information, visit mcalistersdeli.com.

