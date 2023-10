Embrace the arrival of Spooky Season! Delight your taste buds with McAlister’s Deli’s freshly conjured Witch’s Brew Lemonade – a tantalizing fusion of their classic lemonade and rich caramel apple syrup.

The Witch’s Brew contains McAlister’s old-fashioned lemonade made with cane sugar, lemon juice, and a bewitching addition of caramel apple syrup.

This enchanting elixir is at your disposal throughout the entire month of October.