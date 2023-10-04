McAlister’s Deli Brings Back Fan Favorite Strawberry Shortcake

McAlister’s Deli Strawberry Shortcake is officially back by popular demand.

Try this classic treat with Sponge cake filled with real strawberry preserves and iced with fresh whipped cream, garnished with fresh strawberries and strawberry puree.

McAlister’s Deli is a fast-casual restaurant chain primarily located in the United States. The company is known for its menu of sandwiches, salads, soups, and baked potatoes, along with a variety of beverages.

History: McAlister’s Deli was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by Dr. Don Newcomb. The restaurant was named after Newcomb’s childhood friend, McAlister, and was originally intended to be a single deli concept. However, it grew and expanded over the years.

