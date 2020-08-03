



Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson has extended the mask mandate through Aug 29.

Read the entire order here.

On July 3, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order granting county mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue local requirements that citizens wear face coverings in public places in order to slow of COVID-19. Gov Lee has extended this authority granted to counties through Aug 29, 2020.

“After consultation with each of the mayors of the various municipalities in Williamson County, as well as, the school superintendents for the two school districts within the county, as well as, physicians and members of the healthcare community, Mayor Rogers Anderson finds that there is a consensus that wearing a cloth or other face covering should be required in certain circumstances in Williamson County. Mayor Anderson recognizes that there are many varying opinions on this issue but believes that asking Williamson Countians to continue to wear a face covering in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where distancing is not possible is a necessary safety measure in order that our local businesses may remain open and our schools will be able to continue in their plans to open in the coming weeks. Mayor Anderson believes continuing this requirement will help ensure the continued decline in cases; and this simple measure can help to protect our citizens during this unprecedented time” states the order.

Citizens should read the order as there are exceptions to wearing a face covering. A few exceptions include anyone under the age of 12, any person with a medical issue that prevents the person from wearing a face mask, persons in a place of worship (unless face coverings are required by place of worship).

