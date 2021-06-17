Mayor Recognizes Williamson Fire-Rescue Chief for Completion of Executive Fire Officer Program

Brian Jones, Chief of Williamson Fire-Rescue, was recognized by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson on Monday evening, May 10th at the Williamson County Commission Meeting for having completed the Executive Fire Officer Program (EFO) at the National Fire Academy.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the EFO program is designed to transform fire and emergency services organizations from being reactive to proactive, teach leaders the value of research to the fire service, and instill a value for lifelong learning. Officers enhance their professional development through a unique series of four graduate school equivalent courses and the completion of applied research projects that relate to their organization. The EFO program examines the exercise of leadership when dealing with difficult or unique problems within communities.

Chief Jones began his service as a volunteer firefighter in the Peytonsville community in 1999. Since joining the department, he has served in a variety of leadership roles. Chief Jones was appointed Chief of Williamson Fire & Rescue in May 2016. He helped establish department operations after reorganization of the Peytonsville Volunteer Fire Department and oversaw the consolidation process with the former Flat Creek/Bethesda and College Grove Volunteer Fire Departments.

Chief Jones was born and raised in Nashville. He has been a resident of Williamson County and the Peytonsville community since 1995. After graduating from Belmont University, he began a career in Nashville Public School System. He chose to pursue a career in the fire service after being influenced by his experiences as a volunteer firefighter and has worked as a career firefighter in Nashville since 2004. Presently serving as a Captain for the Nashville Fire Department, he has participated in water rescue operations and deployed to Gatlinburg during the wildfires. Brian Jones has drafted procedures for Nashville’s high-rise firefighting response and delivered department-wide training on both high-rise firefighting and elevator rescue operations. He and his wife enjoy spending time with family as they raise a daughter on their small farm. Chief Jones also likes woodworking and home improvement projects.

Williamson Fire-Rescue is actively seeking volunteers as an all-volunteer fire department. For more information on the volunteer fire service in Williamson County, visit http://www.williamsonready.org/195/Volunteering.