Dr. Ken Moore, Mayor, Franklin, Tennessee, has been re-appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2020 Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR) federal advocacy committee for his second year. This committee has the lead responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving national economic policy, general financial assistance programs, liability insurance, intergovernmental relations, census, municipal bonds and capital finance, municipal management, antitrust issues, citizen participation and civil rights, labor relations, Native American sovereignty and municipal authority. The appointment was announced by NLC President Joe Buscaino, councilmember, Los Angeles, California.

“I am very honored to serve on this committee for the second year,” said Mayor Moore. “Not only is this a great honor for me but for all residents of the City of Franklin.”

As a committee member, Mayor Moore will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees ensure policymakers in Washington understand the most pressing issues facing local communities,” said Joe Buscaino, councilmember of Los Angeles, California, and president of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Dr. Ken Moore join NLC’s Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations committee on behalf of Franklin’s residents. Together, with a team of local officials from across the country, we will strengthen the federal-local partnership, and ultimately create stronger cities, towns and villages.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Chris Brown, City Controller, Houston, Texas, Vice Chair Victoria Farrar-Meyer, Deputy Mayor, Arlington, Texas, and Vice Chair Mark Shepherd, Mayor, Clearfield, Utah.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.