Mayor Ken Moore Issues Statement Regarding Expiration of Mask Mandate

Effective 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021 Williamson County’s county-wide mask/facial covering mandate will expire. This decision was made by County Mayor Rogers Anderson under the Authority granted through Governor Lee’s Executive Order 77. In response, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore is issuing the following advisory statement to the citizens of Franklin and those visiting our city:

As Mayor of Franklin, my first priority is to protect the wellbeing of our community, I respect County Mayor Anderson’s decision he made regarding the mask/face covering mandate. However, I urge citizens of Franklin to continue to wear masks/face coverings in public and in any area where appropriate physical distancing cannot be maintained. As your Mayor and as a medical doctor for more than 50 years, I believe this is the best way to control the spread of COVID-19. While we are all encouraged by the progress we have made in the last few months, I urge all citizens to take safeguards seriously until more vaccines can be distributed.

Governor Lee’s mask campaign is also ongoing, calling on all Tennesseans to fight COVID-19 by wearing masks/facial coverings. Please do your part by wearing a mask/facial covering, keeping appropriate physical distancing, and washing hands frequently. These simple, commonsense actions will help keep you, your family, your friends, and the community safer during these challenging times.

What do you think? Do you think the mask mandate should be extended?

