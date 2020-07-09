



Earlier this week, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson signed an Executive Order requiring citizens to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and social distancing is not possible. The order went into effect at 11:59pm July 7 and expires at 11:59pm August 3. Read more about the order here.

The order includes 13 exceptions to wearing a face covering.

Mayor Rogers Anderson has issued an addendum to clarify two of those exceptions.

“The Mayor’s declaration included several exceptions to the ace covering requirement. As implementation began, it became clear that clarification and/or correction of tow of the exceptions is needed, and the Mayor has issued an addendum to the declaration for that purpose. First, the addendum clarifies that the exception for children applies to children 12 and under, rather than children under 12. Second, the addendum clarifies that the exception for houses of worship also applies to religious ceremonies (including such ceremonies as weddings and funerals) and activities attendant thereto that occur at locations other than churches.”



