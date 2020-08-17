Why You May Have Heard a Tornado Siren Over the Weekend

Many residents reported, via social media, that they heard a tornado siren in the early morning hours on Sunday morning, despite there being no tornado warnings in effect.

Williamson County Emergency Management reports that the incident was an accident, intended to be a silent test.

Williamson County Emergency Management published the following statement on Facebook:

“To ensure the safety of our citizens, Williamson County Emergency Communications performs a monthly tornado siren test. They also perform a bi-weekly growl (silent) test to ensure that the system is working correctly. Last night, while performing the bi-weekly growl (silent) test, the tornado siren test was accidentally sounded in parts of Williamson County. There were no tornado warnings in effect.

We apologize for any concern this may have caused. We are reviewing the current protocol for when warning systems are activated accidentally in our community.”

