May 7 is Spring Hill’s First-Ever Founders Day Which Features Music, Food, Fun, and Agricultural History

The City of Spring Hill holds its first Founders Day Celebration on Saturday, May 7, in honor of everyone who has made—and, today makes—the city such a friendly and interesting place.
The Parks and Recreation department event takes place from 3-9 pm at the historic
Rippavilla Plantation. There is no charge for admission.
Everyone is invited to enjoy this rain-or-shine event that features live music, food
trucks, exhibits, games, and other hands-on activities for people of all ages. The
evening capstone is an outdoor concert near the amphitheater at Rippavilla. Live
music begins at 5 pm.
“What better way to kick off the summer months, meet new friends and learn more
about our wonderful city,” said Kayce Williams, the director of Parks and Recreation.
“This is a free, family event for all of us to celebrate and learn more about Spring
Hill’s rich agricultural history.”
Live music performers include Brother Maven, Erin Enderlin, Brice Long, Phillip
White and Leslie Satcher.
Confirmed food trucks include the Spice is Right, Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot
Dog Co., Common Law Brewing Co. Taproom, Little Cancun on the Go, Ooh La La
New Orleans Style Shaved Ice, Taste of Aloha, and CD’s Barbecue.
There will be a sizable display of antique tractors.
The Spring Hill Parks Department thanks the primary event sponsor, John Maher
Builders, Ryder Trucks, Maury Regional Medical Center, and Morning Pointe Senior
Living. Anyone interested in volunteering to work at the event should contact the
Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department.
There is a surprise giveaway for the first 200 attendees who arrive at the Saturday
event.