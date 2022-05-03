May 7 is Spring Hill’s First-Ever Founders Day Which Features Music, Food, Fun, and Agricultural History

The City of Spring Hill holds its first Founders Day Celebration on Saturday, May 7, in honor of everyone who has made—and, today makes—the city such a friendly and interesting place.

The Parks and Recreation department event takes place from 3-9 pm at the historic

Rippavilla Plantation. There is no charge for admission.

Everyone is invited to enjoy this rain-or-shine event that features live music, food

trucks, exhibits, games, and other hands-on activities for people of all ages. The

evening capstone is an outdoor concert near the amphitheater at Rippavilla. Live

music begins at 5 pm.

“What better way to kick off the summer months, meet new friends and learn more

about our wonderful city,” said Kayce Williams, the director of Parks and Recreation.

“This is a free, family event for all of us to celebrate and learn more about Spring

Hill’s rich agricultural history.”

Live music performers include Brother Maven, Erin Enderlin, Brice Long, Phillip

White and Leslie Satcher.

Confirmed food trucks include the Spice is Right, Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot

Dog Co., Common Law Brewing Co. Taproom, Little Cancun on the Go, Ooh La La

New Orleans Style Shaved Ice, Taste of Aloha, and CD’s Barbecue.

There will be a sizable display of antique tractors.

The Spring Hill Parks Department thanks the primary event sponsor, John Maher

Builders, Ryder Trucks, Maury Regional Medical Center, and Morning Pointe Senior

Living. Anyone interested in volunteering to work at the event should contact the

Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department.

There is a surprise giveaway for the first 200 attendees who arrive at the Saturday

event.