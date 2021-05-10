May 10 FrankTalks to Focus on Mental Health Awareness

On Monday, May 10, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will focus on mental health awareness.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this month’s FrankTalks will discuss local efforts and organizations which are working in the field of mental health.

During the hour-long program, you will hear from City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who founded the Find Hope Franklin effort, as well as Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery on the Community Health Plan, which addresses issues such as mental health. Also participating will be James Miller, CEO of Rolling Hills Hospital. Additional panelists are being invited, so don’t miss this important conversation.

The May event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel. To RSVP, please visit https://may10franktalks.eventbrite.com.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.