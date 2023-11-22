Max Celebrates The Holidays With “’Holiday Central’ Collection

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Max’s “Holiday Central” collection is now live on Max. As the home for holiday content on the platform, the page features a wide variety of series, films, and more that will surely spread joy and cheer to viewers throughout the holiday season.

Below is a list of just some of the curations along with a selection of series and films available to stream as part of Max’s “Holiday Central” Collection.

Pure Christmas Joy 

  • A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021)
  • A Christmas For Mary (2020)
  • A Christmas Fumble (2022)
  • A Christmas Mystery (2022)
  • A Christmas Open House (2022)
  • A Christmas Stray (2021)
  • A Gingerbread Christmas (2022)
  • A Hollywood Christmas (2022)
  • A Sisterly Christmas (2021)
  • Baking Christmas (2019)
  • Candy Coated Christmas (2021)
  • Carole’s Christmas (2019)
  • Cooking Up Christmas (2020)
  • Designing Christmas (2022)
  • First Christmas (2020)
  • Holiday Harmony (2022)
  • One Delicious Christmas (2022)
  • One Fine Christmas (2019)
  • The Great Holiday Bake War (2022)

Our Favorite Holiday Episodes 

  • Abbott Elementary (Season 2, Episode 10 – “Holiday Hookah”)
  • Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Season 7, Episode 1 – “A PE Christmas”)
  • Billy on the Street (Season 4, Episode 8 – “Christmas on the Street with Will Ferrell”)
  • Chuck (Season 2, Episode 11 – “Chuck Versus Santa Claus”)
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 3, Episode 9 – “Mary, Joseph and Larry”)
  • Doctor Who (Season 13, Episode 7 – “Festive Special 2022: Eve of the Daleks”)
  • Family Matters (Season 5, Episode 11 – “Christmas is Where the Heart Is”)
  • Friends (Season 3, Episode 10 – “The One Where Rachel Quits”)
  • Friends (Season 5, Episode 10 – “The One with the Inappropriate Sister”)
  • Friends (Season 7, Episode 10 – “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”)
  • Friends (Season 7, Episode 9 – “The One with the Monkey”)
  • Full House (Season 6, Episode 12 – “A Very Tanner Christmas”)
  • Gossip Girl (Season 1, Episode 11 – “Roman Holiday”)
  • Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (Season 4, Episode 11: “Christmas ’95”)
  • Martin (Season 2, Episode 15 – “Holiday Blues”)
  • Mike & Molly (Season 1, Episode 12 – “First Christmas”)
  • Pretty Little Liars (Season 5, Episode 13 – “How the ‘A’ Stole Christmas”)
  • Regular Show (Season 4, Episode 10 – “The Christmas Special”)
  • Rick and Morty (Season 6, Episode 10 – “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”)
  • Robot Chicken (Season 1, Episode 21 – “Robot Chicken Christmas Special”)
  • South Park (Season 8, Episode 14 – “Woodland Critter Christmas”)
  • Step by Step (Season 3, Episode 11 – “Christmas Story”)
  • Tacoma FD (Season 2, Episode 13 – “A Christmas Story”)
  • Teen Titans Go! (Season 6, Episode 4 – “Christmas Crusaders”)
  • The Amazing World of Gumball (Season 2, Episode 15 – “Christmas”)
  • The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 11 – “The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis”)
  • The Big Bang Theory (Season 6, Episode 11 – “The Santa Simulation”)
  • The Big Bang Theory (Season 7, Episode 11 – “The Cooper Extraction”)
  • The Carbonaro Effect (Season 3, Episode 23 – “Holiday Survival Guide”)
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Season 2, Episode 13 – “Christmas Show”)
  • The Jamie Foxx Show (Season 3, Episode 10 – “Christmas Da-Ja-Vu”)
  • The Middle (Season 1, Episode 10 – “Christmas”)
  • The Middle (Season 5, Episode 9 – “The Christmas Tree”)
  • The Nanny (Season 1, Episode 8 – “The Christmas Show”)
  • The Nanny (Season 6, Episode 10 – “The Hanukkah Story”)
  • The OC (Season 1, Episode 13 – “The Best Chrismukkah Ever”)
  • The OC (Season 4, Episode 7 – “The Chrismukk-huh?”)
  • The Wayans Bros. (Season 5, Episode 11 – “A Country Christmas”)
  • The West Wing (Season 2, Episode 10 – “Noel”)
  • Vampire Diaries (Season 6, Episode 10 – “Christmas Through Your Eyes”)

The Kid’s Table  

  • 8-Bit Christmas (2021)
  • A Christmas Mystery (2022)
  • A Christmas Story (1983)
  • A Christmas Story 2 (2012)
  • A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)
  • A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)
  • A Hollywood Christmas (2022)
  • A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (2006)
  • Angels Sing (2012)
  • Arthur Christmas (2011)
  • Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (1978)
  • Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (12/7) (2023)
  • Elmo Saves Christmas (1996)
  • Fred Claus (2007)
  • Hank Zipzer’s Christmas Catastrophe (2016)
  • Jack Frost (1998)
  • Kids Baking Championship
  • My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood (2020)
  • Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (2016)
  • Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)
  • The Polar Express (2004)
  • Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
  • Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

 Streaming With the Fam? Start Here!  

  • Are We Done Yet? (2007)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Click (2006)
  • Coraline (2009)
  • Daddy Day Care (2003)
  • Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
  • Evan Almighty (2007)
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
  • Father of the Bride (2021)
  • Get Smart (2008)
  • Goonies (1985)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet Two (2011)
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • Marley & Me (2008)
  • Mirror Mirror (2012)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
  • My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
  • Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)
  • Paddington 2 (2017)
  • Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
  • Robots (2005)
  • Scoob! (2020)
  • Shazam! (2019)
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
  • Spirited Away (2001)
  • DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
  • The Book of Life (2014)
  • The Lego Movie (2014)
  • The Lego Movie 2 (2019)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
  • The Wizard of Oz (1939)
  • Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)
  • Tooth Fairy (2010)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

