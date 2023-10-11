Mavis Staples, Tommy Sims & Tom Douglas to Perform in Franklin

A benefit concert titled “A Story to Tell” will occur on Sunday, November 12th, at The Factory at Franklin.

Benefitting the African-American Heritage Society, the performers scheduled will be legendary Mavis Staples; at 84 years old, she can captivate any audience, and for those who saw her at the Pilgrimage Festival in 2017, you don’t want to miss it. Interesting fact about Mavis: Bob Dylan proposed to her after courting her for seven years, and she turned him down.

Other special guest for the evening will be Tommy Sims, who was previously the bassist for the band White Heart; he left the band to become a studio musician. He also co-wrote Eric Clapton’s song “Change the World.” Tom Douglas, songwriter for top hits like “The House that Built Me,” and “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” will also perform.

Tickets are available online for purchase here.

The African-American Heritage Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to collect, preserve, and interpret artifacts pertaining to Williamson County’s African-American culture and increase understanding and appreciation of our heritage for future generations.