Maury Regional Health Implements No-visitation Policy

COLUMBIA, TN – Maury Regional Health has joined other hospitals in Middle Tennessee in implementing additional visitation restrictions as more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed in Tennessee.

The no-visitation policy becomes effective March 20 at 4 a.m. at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg and Wayne Medical Center in Waynesboro. It will remain in effect until further notice.

“This is an unprecedented time for health organizations across the country. We must make every effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and this new visitation restriction is part of our continued response,” said Maury Regional Health CEO Alan Watson.

Under the latest restrictions, visitors are not permitted at Maury Regional Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center or Wayne Medical Center with these limited exceptions:

Emergency departments – one support person may be allowed based on patient age and condition. Visitors may be asked to wait in the car.

Pediatric patients – one parent/guardian or caregiver per day

Childbirth patients – one support partner per day

Outpatient testing and surgery – one support person on the day of testing/surgery

Visitors are not permitted to wait in main lobbies or emergency room waiting areas. A support person must be 16 or older. Any other exceptions, including end-of-life situations, will be reviewed on an individual basis.

Those who meet one of the visitation exceptions must enter the hospital through a designated entrance where they will be greeted by a staff member who will perform a brief screening to assess for symptoms and other risk factors.

At Maury Regional Medical Center, use the hospital’s main entrance on Trotwood Avenue between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m. The Emergency Department entrance should be used after 8 p.m.

At Marshall Medical Center, use the hospital’s main entrance between 6:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Emergency Department should be used after hours and on weekends.

At Wayne Medical Center, the Emergency Department entrance should be used at all times.

Upon admission, patients will be encouraged to designate a single point of contact with whom the care team can communicate about the patient’s condition during their hospital stay. During this time of restricted visitation, those who have a loved one in the hospital are strongly encouraged to make use of technology to stay in touch, including phone, text and apps such as FaceTime.

“We are relying on the public to adhere to these new restrictions, which are intended to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff members, physicians and community,” said Watson.

Other Maury Regional Health visitation restrictions currently include:

Maury Regional Urgent Care – Patients are asked to bring no more than one support person to their visit and, if possible, that person should remain in their vehicle. Patients who are experiencing fever, new or increased cough, unusual shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms OR have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, are asked to call before arriving so that staff are prepared to use appropriate precautions.

Maury Regional Cancer Center – An immediate family member or primary support person who accompanies a patient is asked to limit their contact in patient areas by remaining in the main waiting room when possible. No one under the age of 16 is permitted.

Maury Regional Medical Group – Patients are asked to bring no more than one support person to their appointment. Patients who are experiencing fever, new or increased cough, unusual shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms OR have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, are asked to call the MRMG practice prior to their appointment.

Patients experiencing flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, difficulty breathing and/or close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 should always call before arriving at any health care location. If the patient is urgently ill, they should seek emergency medical care and inform emergency department registration staff, 911 or the ambulance staff of their symptoms and concerns.